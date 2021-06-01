Acne Awareness Month: Dr. Alicia Zalka’s commandments to fight outbreaks

Acne affects us all regardless of our ages. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), 80 percent of people between the ages of 11 and 30 will experience outbreaks at some point in their lives. June is Acne Awareness Month, and physicians take the opportunity to raise consciousness for the disease and normalize the conversation and its impact.

HOLA! USA go-to dermatologist Alicia Zalka, MD, Founder of Surface Deep, shared her ten commandments to achieve acne-free skin.

Thou Shalt Not Pick Pimples

It is so tempting to squeeze and pick our acne blemishes. We hate them, and they seem to appear at the most inopportune moments. Ugh! yet, do not pick.

Over manipulation of the acne blemishes really does prolong their already lengthy demise by adding inflammation to the acne. Not to mention bacteria and dirt from your fingertips negatively impacts the skin’s health (less so now than pre COVID hand sanitizing). Resist the urge to pick a pimple. Instead, apply a cool compress or a trusted acne spot treatment.

Try: Differin 0.1% Acne Gel as directed.

Honor Thy Diet

“To achieve the utmost in most beautiful skin, always be mindful of what you take in,” More and more studies conclude that a high glycemic diet or a diet filled with processed foods can lead to acne. The same foods you’ve heard about repeatedly that are best for ideal weight maintenance and heart health are also the best for your complexion.

Thou Shalt Never Go To Bed Without Washing One’s Face