Skincare expert Dr. Deborah Lee debunks common beauty and skincare myths

Have you ever started or stopped eating something or applying products just because someone told you it works? We all have been there! Following tips with no scientific proof or expert guidance just because it is not the wisest thing to do, especially when there are so many available resources with factual information.

Tired of all the misconceptions about beauty and skincare, the experts at RY decided to clear up typical beauty and skincare myths with the help of skincare expert Dr. Deborah Lee from Doctor Fox.

The Top 9 Beauty & Skincare Myths Debunked

It is better to buy expensive products only for your skincare

©Jess @ Harper Sunday on Unsplash



“Always read the product label and find out what ingredients are in the product,” suggests to Dr. Lee.

“There’s a lot of psychology involved in purchasing skin products. Many women feel that if they pay more for a skin product, it must be good. In fact, this may not be true at all. Always read the product label and find out what ingredients are in the product,” suggests to Dr. Lee.

It’s important to buy the right skincare products for your skin type and do your research before buying new products.

You can outgrow acne

©Istock



Acne can happen at any age but is usually due to a majority of hormonal factors

Acne can happen at any age but is usually due to a majority of hormonal factors. Dr. Deborah Lee says: “Although teenage acne is all too common – 80% of teenagers complain of acne! - and does tend to improve with age, many women find this does not happen, and they continue to have acne into their adult life. By definition, adult acne in females is acne diagnosed in women over the age of 25 years. Medical studies suggest that acne can persist for many years, and in fact, is present in 5% of women aged 40-49 years. Acne is more common in women than men and can persist over the age of 50.”

Oily skin doesn’t need moisturizer

©Agencies



glowoasis glowburst Intense hydration-boosting cream, enhanced with prickly pear extract and vegan probiotics

Dr. Deborah Lee says: “This is something that often causes confusion. Oily skin means the skin is producing too much natural oil – sebum. This is not the same as the degree of hydration of the skin – which is the amount of water retention in the skin. In fact, stripping away the natural oils from the skin increases the ability of the skin to lose water and dry out further!”

Just because the skin is oily does not mean it does not need moisturizing. If you have oily skin, look for non-comedogenic moisturizers as these won’t block your pores.