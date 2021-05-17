Cindy Crawford inspires women with new haircare collection

Cindy Crawford wants to inspire women with her new plant-based haircare collection, expanding her Meaningful Beauty brand and focusing on anti-aging products that hydrate and restores hair thickness.

The legendary supermodel revealed she started noticing that her hair was becoming “brittle, dull and thin,” so she decided to create a specific line of products that nourishes, protects and strengthens hair.

She also joked about the similarities she shares with her daughter Kaia Gerber, admitting she looks at her daughter’s bouncy and shiny hair, “it’s not frizzy, it doesn’t break,” confessing that she always tells her “You have my old hair. Give it back.”

The 55-year-old icon says “no one really talks about your hair aging,” explaining that it’s something “very vulnerable for women to talk about.”

She also took a moment to talk about women’s emotional attachment to hair and what it means, confessing that “in a weird way it’s more emotional than skin.”

The new collection is set to be launched this summer, including a leave-in spray, a root touch-up palette in six shades to help you tackle grey strands, a scalp treatment, shampoo and conditioner.