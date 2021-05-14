We all know that if someone is pregnant, that person should not be drinking, smoking, consuming alcohol, or being exposed to cleaning solvents, pesticides, lead, and mercury. However, the list doesn’t stop there!

Did you know that there are certain skincare products that a pregnant person should stay away from? Specific chemicals can affect the baby’s development; therefore, it is crucial to always keep an eye on the formulas and what they contain.



To learn more about this topic, Dr. Deborah Lee, through RY, Australia’s largest online beauty retailer, shared with HOLA! USA, her insight and the list of products that expectant mothers should avoid. “We all use personal skin products as part of our daily routine. It may seem innocuous to rub shampoo and conditioner into your scalp or rehydrate your skin with moisturizing lotion. However, all the products we use on our skin contain large numbers of chemical ingredients, many of which can pass through the skin and into the bloodstream,” Dr. Lee said. “From there, they then find their way around the body, where they have the potential to cause harm.”

According to the expert, while pregnant, a person should think twice before applying anything that might seem harmless. “In pregnancy, this is especially difficult, as these chemicals could, quite unknowingly, affect a developing fetus. Pregnant women need to think carefully about what they are applying to their skin to ensure the safest outcome for their unborn baby,” she suggests.

Skincare products any pregnant person should avoid using

Retinoids

Salicylic acid

Hydroquinone

Phthalates

Formaldehyde

Glycolic Acid

Chemical sunscreens

The experts of RY, Dr. Deborah Lee, and Dr. Eldimarys Curry Machado also shared with HOLA! USA, some of the most popular skincare products and how we should be using them.

The products and ingredients we shouldn’t be overusing

