Addison Rae, Selena Gomez, and Ashley Graham will come together to celebrate ‘YouTube Beauty Festival’

YouTube and YouTube Originals are ready to present the “YouTube Beauty Festival,” and the lineup is pretty impressive. The brand-new global summit-style event will bring together today’s most influential beauty creators, public figures, and celebrities to celebrate all things beauty.

Premiering Friday, May 14 on YouTube.com/Fashion, the ultimate destination for style content from around the world, YouTube creators Shalom Blac, Camila Coelho, Alex Costa, Nailea Devora, Christen Dominique, Kandee Johnson, Rosy McMichael, Nikita Dragun, NikkieTutorials, Desi Perkins, Addison Rae, Bailey Sarian, Liah Yoo, and beauty professionals and celebrities Anna Akana, Chris Appleton, Jen Atkin, Violet Chachki, Selena Gomez, Ashley Graham, Gwyneth Paltrow, Hung Vanngo, Gucci Westman are set to join the virtual event.

©GettyImages



Part of the “YouTube Beauty Festival” lineup

These figures part of the impressive list of previously announced talent including YouTube creators Noah Beck, Emma Chamberlain, Sylvia Gani, Asia Jackson, Manny MUA, Michelle Phan, Patrick Starrr, Hyram Yarbro; and beauty professionals and celebrities like Jessica Alba, Millie Bobby Brown, Bob the Drag Queen and Monét X Change who will make a special announcement.

The VIP guests continue with Miranda Kerr, Paris Hilton, Pharrell Williams, and more, plus YouTube’s Head of Beauty Creators Chanel Tyler and Head of Culture of Trends Kevin Allocca. The festival will be hosted by YouTube’s Head of Fashion and Beauty, Derek Blasberg.

During the “YouTube Beauty Festival,” the diverse guests will share their professional perspectives to enlighten viewers on various industry-specific subjects, from incredibly insightful beauty, wellness, and health tips to essential conversations about amplifying diversity and equity across the beauty landscape.

“YouTube Beauty Festival‘’ can be streamed on YouTube.com/Fashion beginning at 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT on May 14, 2021.

YouTube.com/Fashion was launched in 2019, and to date, it’s the largest style video aggregate in the world and regularly spotlights designers, publishers and fashion professionals. In 2020, when it was unsafe to travel and meet in groups, YouTube partnered with the Federation de la Haute Couture de la Mode to create Digital Fashion Month, a place where designers could showcase their collections safely. The fall 2021 collections, which debuted on /Fashion in February and March, featured over 250 shows and generated over 20M views and counting.