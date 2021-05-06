How to eliminate the fat diet and exercise can’t

Have you ever wonder if exists the possibility of getting rid of stubborn fat in as little as 20 minutes? Or perhaps if there’s a gentler, pain-free alternative to traditional fat removal without liposuction. The answer is yes! Now we can eliminate the fat diet, and exercise can’t.

Targeting troublesome areas is now more straightforward than you thought, thanks to a revolutionary patented procedure developed by Aaron Rollins, M.D., the founder of Elite Body Sculpture and a plastic surgeon based in Los Angeles.

©Elite Body Sculpture



Aaron Rollins, M.D., founder of Elite Body Sculpture

We all know that eating healthy and exercising is the number one method to lose or maintain your ideal weight. However, some factors, such as aging and genetics, make us more likely to store fat in our hips, thighs, and arms. Knowing that all the widely known methods available inflict extensive damage and require months of recovery and undesired scars, Dr. Rollins patented AirSculpt, a non-invasive surgery with immediate results and without general anesthesia.

After reading testimonies and looking at the impressive before and after photos, I proceeded to give it a try, not before consulting with the mastermind behind it. “AirSculpt is a minimally invasive body sculpting procedure performed in a relaxed setting,” Dr. Rollins told HOLA! USA. “This patented treatment permanently removes fat and tightens skin while sculpting targeted areas of the body. Results are achieved with minimal pain thanks to this technology’s power-automated mechanism, which allows fat to be plucked away cell by cell.”

©Elite Body Sculpture





According to Dr. Rollins, the procedure can remove most unwanted fat cells with a single session without leaving a noticeable scar, contrary to traditional liposuction. This abrasive surgical procedure removes excess body fat and leaves a tell-tale scar.

The most significant difference among these treatments is that liposuction uses a hollow suction tube inserted through a large incision to remove fat from under the skin with a scraping motion that is quite violent and imprecise. “The patient is put under general anesthesia before the surgery, and stitches are required to close the incision,” Dr. Rollins said, explaining the cons of this type of fat removal. “Recovery is generally painful with excessive bruising, which lasts for days or even weeks, and extended downtime. Results can leave bumps, shelves, ripples, and other irregularities. Patients occasionally require additional procedures to revise disappointing results,” he said. And nothing is disappointing about AirSculpt, Elite Body Sculpture, and its staff.

Dr. Rollin’s mechanism is for everyone, whether you have a higher or normal BMI. “We like to say, ‘If we can pinch it, we can take it,’” he told HOLA! USA. During the free consultation, which can be in-person or virtual, “the patient fills out paperwork, discusses their goals and desires for their unique body, and from there, you can schedule your procedure date,” he said. Once the person is cleared and approved, procedures can be booked the very next day — as long as all of their busy locations have availability, of course.