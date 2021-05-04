Skin Cancer Awareness Month: Reasons why now is the best time to get your skin checked out

May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month, and although you may not have had your skin health on top of your medical concerns in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Board Certified Dermatologist, and founder of Surface Deep, Alicia Zalka, M.D., in 2021 is extra essential to get back to your dermatologist.

Whether you placed your skin health in second place by necessity, fear or inconvenience, the expert highlights that only focusing on COVID-19 can lead to even more far-reaching and compounded medical insults if we allow it to.

Therefore, Dr. Zalka, as a leading skincare expert, multi-practice dermatologist, and associate clinical professor of dermatology at Yale University School of Medicine, shares with HOLA! USA why this year is more important than ever to get check out, and the myths and truths of skin cancer and how to prevent it.

5 Reasons Why NOW is a Good Time to Get Your Skin Checked Out

We are all overly eager to get out into the world, travel, and vacation. We might forget or neglect to be careful when outdoors. It is known that blistering sunburns, especially if you’ve had more than one, can be a risk factor for premature skin aging and skin cancer. Check with your doctor about your own potential risks, and when outdoors, don’t forget to protect yourself. Being inundated with nonstop medical news in the media related to all things pandemic, it might be easy to ignore health screenings. Don’t let one health crisis lead to another. Be sure to make any of your routine doctor and dentist visits. The best answer to health concerns is prevention. While Telehealth medical visits have been so crucial during “lockdown,” as a way to check in with your health care provider, it may not be suitable for all types of doctor’s visits. To obtain a thorough skin exam, see your dermatologist in person. It is difficult to expertly evaluate skin spots, moles, or growths on a cell phone or computer screen. It has probably been over a year since you paid much attention to your skin. Be sure to do a self-skin exam, and if you see a new, changing, or non-healing spot or mole, get it checked out. Do the same for a loved one. Your doctor’s office is ready to welcome you. If you have concerns about visiting your dermatologist in person, call their office to be reassured about their adherence to sterilization and distancing protocols.

5 True or False Questions in Time for Skin Cancer Awareness Month