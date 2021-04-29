Celebrity hairstyles: How to choose the right bangs for your face shape

Everyone from Taylor Swift to Kate Middleton has been rocking bangs lately, and it‘s one of the easiest and most fun hair makeovers to try. “I’m obsessed with a bang,” says Dove celebrity hairstylist Mark Townsend, who works regularly with A-listers such as Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen, and Jennifer Lawrence. “It can totally transform any face, but the key to that perfect ’fringe’ is to choose the most flattering one for your face shape.”

So we‘ve done just that, rounding up the perfect A-list inspiration for every face shape, from heart to elongated to square. Plus, products you’ll need to maintain the perfect set!

If your face is… HEART-SHAPED

Look to Taylor Swift to inspire cuts on heart-shaped faces

If your face is widest at the cheekbones and narrows out to a prominent chin, such as Taylor or Mark’s client Dakota Johnson, choose edgy, piecey bangs that are longer at the outside edges, à la iconic beauty Jane Birkin. “The extra length on the side draws the eye toward the center and balances out your face’s symmetry,” says Mark. Ask your stylist to “point cut” your bangs (by chopping into your hair vertically) to give it a bit of a jagged effect. “An unperfect texture takes it from 1980s housewife to off-duty model,” says Mark.

If your face is… ELONGATED