Selena Gomez new hair: how to safely go from dark-haired beauty to blonde bombshell

Selena Gomez is giving blonde hair one more shot, and this time we got all the details on how to achieve her look. Hairstylists Riawna Capri and Nikki Lee were the ones in charge of giving the singer the new color using Joico care products, and they shared with HOLA! USA a breakdown and how to safely go from dark-haired beauty to blonde bombshell.

“We’ve been doing Selena’s color for over a decade now,” said Capri and Lee. “She typically keeps it pretty natural, but this time she went for a big change. This blonde is unique to her as we had to make sure there was an equal balance of cool and warm for her skin tone. It’s an edgier look and perfect for summer.”

©@selenagomez



How to safely go from dark-haired beauty to blonde bombshell

How to get the look according to Riawna Capri and Nikki Lee

“First, we highlighted every hair on her head with Joico’s Blonde Life lightening powder and 30 volume developer. This processed for quite some time,” the experts explained. “After she [Selena Gomez’s hair] lifted to a pale yellow, we took the lightener off.”

“We tapped down her root with Joico LumiShine Demi-Permanent Liquid 5NA with 5 Volume,” they said. “Then an all-over pre-tone with Joico LumiShine Demi-Permanent Liquid 8NW + 10NW equal parts with 5 Volume, and a second toner with Joico LumiShine Demi-Permanent Liquid 10V with 5 Volume.”

The hairstylists also shared that the best way to maintain this bright blonde tone and banish any brassiness at home is to use Joico’s Color Balance Purple Shampoo every third time you wash.