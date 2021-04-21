Halle Berry reveals easy recipe for her favorite homemade face mask

Halle Berry is having fun with her homemade skincare routine!

Loading the player...

The actress has revealed she’s taking care of herself, and teaching her daughter Nahla how to “have the confidence to put yourself forward,” complementing their natural beauty in the process.

The 54-year-old Oscar winner has also been forced to adjust her beauty and wellness routine, now that she is not able to do a lot of things because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, as she was used to getting facials regularly, but now she is even giving herself more pedicures and facials.

tell me something I don’t know. pic.twitter.com/Jms0DORXAZ — Halle Berry (@halleberry) March 28, 2021

Halle says that one of her favorite homemade masks involves a deep cleanse with natural ingredients, including two tablespoons of green tea, one pinch of turmeric powder, half a teaspoon of lemon juice⁣⁣ for vitamin C, and one-fourth of a cup of plain yogurt.

Mixing everything in a bowl, applying it for three minutes on her face, and using a second layer for 10 minutes, before removing it with cold water.

It seems that this has become a great way to bond with her teenage daughter, confessing that she loves boosting her confidence and teaching her about what she considers real beauty, “which is taking care of your natural skin.”