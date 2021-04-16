8 Signs it’s time to make adjustments to your daily routine

Can you believe 2021 is almost halfway done? Perhaps this is the moment when we feel that our well-being goals that we set for ourselves have not been achieved, despite having started a diet and adjusted our eating to a personalized health program. If this is happening to you, it is time to stop for a moment and identify the signs that may be telling you that you should change your eating routine.

The first thing that I can advise to you as a surgeon, is that every time you think about delicious food, which is difficult to forget, ask yourself two things: is it worth harming your well-being and leaving your healthy eating plan. This well-being plan makes you responsible and is part of inner happiness.

Just as I invite you to work your mind and your interior, making you aware of what you eat, below I present 8 signs that can help you identify that it is time to make adjustments in your daily routine: