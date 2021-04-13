Addiction specialist reveals what he thinks about someone being ‘California Sober’

In July 2018, Demi Lovato made headlines after a drug overdose that almost took her life. Years later, the award-winning singer and actress opened up in her most recent documentary, Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil , available on YouTube.

During the four-part piece, Lovato walked us through her drug abuse journey and shared details regarding the days before her overdose, what really happened that scary night and her path to recovery. The 28-year-old pop star also revealed that she had organ failures, three strokes, and a heart attack, and her condition was so critical that the first 24 hours after overdosing, doctors waited to see if she would survive.

However, after going through this life-threatening experience, Lovato relapsed and now considerers herself as “California Sober” and is choosing marijuana and occasional drinking as a moderated path to recovery instead of absolute abstinence.

But are there any issues with this type of lifestyle? According to Patrick Cronin, an addiction specialist with Ark Behavioral Health, which services families throughout the U.S on substance abuse, believes so. “Some definitions on the internet may vary slightly, but most refer to ‘California Sober’ as a lifestyle trend where people abstain from using hard drugs like heroin, methamphetamine, and cocaine as well as alcohol, but continue to use marijuana and other psychedelic substances like psilocybin, mushrooms, and LSD,” Cronin explains to HOLA! USA.

According to the expert being “California Sober” is not a recent trend. “It has been a lifestyle for some people pursuing recovery and also for people who are not or never been in recovery,” he said. “Celebrities are constantly in the public eye and are forced to give answers regarding their lifestyle most of the time. With that being said, ‘California Sober’ can be a way for people to label their substance abuse journey. For other individuals, it can truly be the beginning of a path towards recovery.”

Is this a practice that doctors or substance abuse experts recommend? Patrick Cronin thinks people should stay away from it. “From my experience, I could not recommend California Sober,” he said. “There is a difference between harm reduction and California Sober. California Sober appears not to indicate wanting to stop using. If someone is California Sober, they already have relapsed. I don’t see relapsing as just being about your substance of choice. A relapse is using any substance again,” he added.