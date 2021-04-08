Influencer Desi Perkins launches her skincare brand with ‘Claro Que C’ vitamin C serum

After launching her brand DEZI with a collection of sunglasses that sold out almost instantly, influencer Desi Perkins has just launched her very own skincare brand: DEZI SKIN.

The highly-anticipated brand is launching on April 8 with one must-have product: a 15% pure vitamin C glow serum called Claro Que C, which you can purchase on their website for $64.

Inspired by Perkins’ very-own hyperpigmentation-prone skin, the formula is made to fade dark spots and fight fine lines, all while being fragrance free, paraben free, triclosan free, cruelty free, gluten free and vegan.

Paying tribute to her Mexican heritage, Desi doesn’t think she’s excluding anyone from her product by naming it after a popular Spanish phrase--instead, she thinks it’s more inclusive, pointing to all of the products with French names she’s had to Google in the past.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Desi talked about the importance of making skincare products that not only inspire results, but also wear well under a full face of makeup.

“Over the years, I’ve noticed that you have your doctor brands who have excellent formulas, and maybe the experience of putting on the product isn’t the best…a lot of vitamin C [serums] can be really sticky and uncomfortable on the skin,” she explained.

“Then there’s products that maybe the formulas aren’t the best — the brand spent most of their money on packaging and marketing and making the product look appealing on the outside,” the YouTuber continued. “I really wanted to braise form and function together with my skincare line I wanted to give people the best raw, amazing ingredients, but also focus on the experience of applying the product. It comfortable and it wears well under makeup because it doesn’t pill or break up under foundation.”

The Los Angeles native first announced the brand a week before its launch, posting a promo video and revealing in her Instagram caption just how meaningful DEZI SKIN really is.