Katie Holmes shares her beauty secrets and skincare routine

Katie Holmes is inspiring women to embrace their natural beauty! The iconic actress is giving her perspective on aging with gratitude, sharing her skincare routine and beauty secrets.

The 42-year-old producer appeared makeup-free alongside Kat Graham and Katie Couric for a special issue of People magazine, confessing that she is now at a point in her life where she prefers to approach beauty focusing on her inner wellbeing.

Just like Gwyneth Paltrow and Jennifer Garner, Katie takes care of her skin on a daily basis and prioritizes her health with a balanced diet.

“I drink a lot of water and try to eat a lot of vegetables to keep my skin as healthy as possible,” she admitted.

She also went on to explain that she likes to clean her face every morning and evening, keeping a glowing skin by applying “a lot of hyaluronic serum and moisturizer.”