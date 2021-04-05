US-ENTERTAINMENT-TELEVISION-POLITICIAN-NETFLIX

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals her lavish beauty routine for glowing skin

The actress confessed that for her “less is more,” that’s why she focuses on skincare and has a pretty minimal makeup routine.

Gwyneth Paltrow is revealing her step-by-step beauty routine, which includes clean and nontoxic products, however if you want to have soft and glowing skin like the beautiful actress, this skincare treatment will set you back $900 in total.

The 48-year-old star and entrepreneur detailed her guide to everyday skincare and wellness for Vogue, while sipping a protein-packed smoothie made with nut milk and almond butter.

Gwyneth described herself as a “massive exfoliation junkie, starting with some gentle exfoliation to boost circulation, with the help of Goop’s wood-handled brush ($20).

Following up with a vital product for her routine to remove dead skin cells, the Goopglow Microderm Instant Glow Exfoliator ($125).

Goopglow Microderm Instant Glow Exfoliator

After wiping the product from her face, Gwyneth uses a few drops of the magical Vintner’s Daughter Active Botanical Serum ($185) which she absolutely loves, and a Hydrating Eye Mask by Jillian Dempsey ($75) for a “special occasion.”

Gwyneth also uses the luxurious 24-karat Jillian Dempsey’s Gold Sculpting Bar ($195) praised by Alicia Keys, Jennifer Aniston and Tracee Ellis Ross, as it helps to lift and tone tired skin.

Jillian Dempsey’s Gold Sculpting Bar

She also uses Weleda Skin Food moisturizer ($19) and Unsun Mineral Tinted Sunscreen ($29) which she applies religiously.

And adding just a bit more moisturizer for her routine, Gwyneth uses Goopglow Glow Lotion ($58), and finishes up with some Goopgenes Clean Nourishing Lip Balm ($20).

Goopglow Glow Lotion

The actress confessed that for her “less is more,” and that’s why she focuses more on skincare and has a pretty minimal makeup routine.

That includes Westman Atelier Vital Skin Foundation Stick ($68), Olio E Osso Lip & Cheek Tinted Balm ($28), Kosas The Big Clean Mascara ($26) and Ilia Balmy Gloss Tinted Lip Oil ($26).

