Kris Jenner is ready to launch her anti-aging skincare line

Kris Jenner is ready to launch her own skincare line! The momager recently revealed she has been developing her brand for about four or five years.

The 65-year-old Kardashian-Jenner matriarch has helped her daughters launch their careers and businesses, and now she is ready to dive into the beauty industry after formulating a skincare line.

Kris admitted that she already has “some samples made up” and her products will be entering the market “when the time is right.”

The beauty line had been rumored for a while now, after the entrepreneur trademarked the names ‘Kris Jenner Beauty,’‘Kris Jenner Skin,’ and ‘Kris Jenner Skincare.’

It’s not a secret that both of her daughters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have had incredible success in the industry, however Kris revealed during a recent interview that she wants to focus on the anti-aging aspect of the industry.