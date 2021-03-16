Gwyneth Paltrow shares her experience with cosmetic procedures

Gwyneth Paltrow is sharing her thoughts on cosmetic procedures, revealing her bad experiences with injectables and what actually works for her now, all with the purpose of helping women lose the stigma around injections.

The 48-year old actress and entrepreneur who describes herself as an “open book,” is admitting she “had a midlife crisis” when she turned 40, and didn’t have the best experience.

“I went to go see this doctor. It was a disaster. I didn’t do anything else for a long, long time. I was bruised, my forehead was completely frozen, and I didn’t look like myself at all.“

Gwyneth is now confessing that after investigating a little more, she feels much better with Xeomin, an FDA-approved anti-wrinkle injection that makes her look “less pissed off.”

The Hollywood star uses the injectables for frown lines between the eyebrows, giving her a natural look and an extra boost of confidence.

The owner of Goop shared an Instagram post revealing she is “a big fan” of Xeomin, admitting that although she takes good care of her skin, hydrates and exercises, “sometimes a girl needs a little extra help.”

She also wants to show women that there shouldn’t be a taboo around plastic surgery and cosmetic procedures, “and it would be nice if people felt confident about the choices they were making.”