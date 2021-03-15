Ana De Armas reveals skincare secrets and beauty regrets

There’s no doubt Ana De Armas has been a trendsetter since she stepped into the spotlight, however just like anyone, the movie star has some beauty secrets and regrets.

Loading the player...

The 32-year-old actress who is about to capture the audience in the upcoming James Bond movie No Time To Die, has decided to reveal some of the secrets that highlight her natural beauty.

Including some must-haves during her daily routine, as she confessed that her morning coffee, meditation and some music sets the tone to figure out how she is going to feel during the day.

The new face of La Mer and Estée Lauder admits that she uses a rose quartz facial roller to de-puff her face, and focuses on her eyes, using a special serum, oils, sunscreen and occasionally a face mask that helps her star ready for the day.

She explained that although she doesn‘t “wear much makeup every day,” her eyes are always what makes her “feel awake and ready.”

This is why she goes for a more natural, casual look, with a bit of mascara and a winged eyeliner to make her eyes pop, finishing her face with some blush, making her feel “fresh and young” without putting much effort.

While her skincare routine stays pretty much the same, Ana admits that she loves pampering herself with facials and spa treatments, but with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the star has switched to DIY treatments and homemade face mask recipes.