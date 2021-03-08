Here’s why it’s important to combine anaerobic and aerobic exercises into your training

Whether you’re new to working out or you consider yourself an exercise pro, it’s always helpful and beneficial to learn and understand the correct terminology. Rodrigo Garduño , the founder of 54D, helped explain to us the difference between aerobic and anaerobic training.

In simple terms, anaerobic exercise is short but intense exercise. “The anaerobic threshold is the maximum exercise intensity you can submit your body to for an extended period of time without accumulating too much lactic acid in your blood and, consequently, in your muscles,” explained Garduño. Lactic acid is produced in your muscles and builds up during intense exercise that can lead to painful, sore muscles, according to Healthline.

©Istock



Weight training has a lot of benefits, more than just building muscles.

Anaerobic exercises are demanding, intense efforts of short periods of explosive moves. “Training this way allows for the development of better muscle and bone toning,” explained Garduño. “When doing high intensity training, you don’t need oxygen to provide energy given that this comes from immediate sources such as glucose.”



Aerobic exercise is cardio, mid to low intensity training done usually for an extended period of time, such as running, swimming, or cycling. “When you exercise this way, your organism obtains the necessary energy from burning hydrates and fat, a process that requires oxygen. Hence the term aerobic, which basically translates to “with oxygen,” said Garduño.