You can now workout with Halle Berry and her trainer for free

Halle Berry takes her health and fitness very seriously. Oftentimes, the actress posts intense workouts she’s doing in the gym with her trainer Peter Lee Thomas to her Instagram page and it is hard to deny Berry’s work ethic when it comes to her workouts.

Now, Berry is giving people the opportunity to train just like her, for free! The Academy Award winning actress and her health and wellness platform rē•spin has teamed up with FitOn. FitOn is a free digital fitness app that offers users a library of on-demand workouts one can do anytime, anywhere. Berry isn’t the first big name to partner with the app as Cassey Ho and Julianne Hough have also teamed up with FitOn for guided workouts as well, according to Shape.

The 54-year-old announced the partnership the other day to her 7 million Instagram followers with a fun video of her and her trainer. In a press release she said, “We at rē•spin decided to partner with FitOn because they are the #1 leading fitness app.