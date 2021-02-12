Here’s why breaking a sweat is just as beneficial for the mind as it is for the body

During these trying times of the COVID-19 pandemic, it can be difficult to find motivation to stay consistent with healthy eating and exercise routines. However, it’s more important than ever right now to get up and break a sweat when everyone is stuck inside and feeling down about the ongoing situation. Moving the body and getting the blood flowing does wonders for one’s mental health. Rodrigo Garduño, the founder of 54D, shared insight into why exercise is just as beneficial for the mind as it is for the body.

©Istock Staying active will do wonders for your mental state.

“Exercise and movement are key components of our mental well-being. Being active helps the body generate endorphins and increase oxytocin levels which in turn makes you feel good by improving your self-esteem and confidence,” Garduño said.

Although we may be tempted to ignore working out and would rather stay sedentary on the couch to make us feel better during trying times, that can do more harm than good for you. “When we live a sedentary lifestyle, not only do we become more vulnerable to physical ailments, but it can also really have a negative impact on our mental health,” Garduño told. “People who work out regularly or simply incorporate light activities into their daily lives notice a positive difference in their mental state.”

“Staying active is one of the most effective ways to combat anxiety, clear the mind, and boost positive thinking. Don’t worry what your fitness level is, everyone starts somewhere. Once you commit yourself to being active and develop good, consistent habits, you will see tremendous improvements in your energy levels, mood and overall mindset,” Garduño continued.