Add a little sparkle to your beauty routine with this 24k gold treatment

Add a little sparkle to your beauty routine with this lavish lip treatment, specially curated by Mimi Luzon in collaboration with Irina Shayk.

24-karat gold facials seem to be the coveted beauty secret used by celebrities all over the world, including supermodel Naomi Campbell, Kaia Gerber, Bella Hadid and new mom and model Gigi Hadid.

The shimmery treatment is the last creation of the renowned celebrity aesthetician, after teaming up with the famous 35-year-old Russian supermodel.

For $129 you can also feel the opulence of the stars, with the gold leaf mask that will reduce dryness and wrinkles, giving you a radiant and youthful look in the process.

The exclusive kit contains beeswax and shea butter-infused lip cream, which also helps to stimulate cell renewal.

Irina was not only involved in the creation of the luxury treatment, but she also helped shaping the product, as the gold leaf mask happens to be “shaped with Irina’s iconic lip contour.”

If you need another reason to treat yourself to Irina’s pure gold lip treatment, it has been revealed that gold treatments were one of Cleopatra’s beauty secrets.