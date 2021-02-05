4 Must-Have Pieces of Workout Equipment to Complete Your Home Gym

If there’s anything we have learned from 2020, it’s how to turn your home living space into a gym. With a lot of gyms and workout studios closed around the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic, both trainers and regular gym-goers have had to get creative with how to continue their regular exercise routine while at home.

Regardless of the type of workout you favor, learning which equipment you need to invest in to make your at-home gym experience more comfortable can be an overwhelming task. Rodrigo Garduño, the founder of 54D, shared his top picks for what everyone should considering investing in to complete their at-home gym.

Workout Mat

A quality exercise mat is a key piece of equipment everyone should invest in. Regardless of the workout you’re doing or following, odds are you’ll need to eventually go on the ground. A cushioned mat will help protect your knees and wrists, according to Garduño.

Jump rope

A good, old fashioned jump rope is another important tool to have for your at-home workouts. Garduno said that a jump rope is great for warming up your muscles and getting the blood flowing before an intense workout. It’s also a great piece of equipment to have when you want to get some cardio in or to build up your stamina.

Resistance Band with Handles