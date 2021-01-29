Skincare for your cheeks: How to fight butt acne

Ever thought about skincare for your bottom? Did you know that tight-fitting clothes and sitting for long periods can trap sweat and bacteria, causing butt acne? Having acne-like bumps on the buttocks is more common than you probably imagine. At some point, almost everyone will have to deal with folliculitis, an inflammation of hair follicles caused by bacteria, yeast, fungus, blockage, or irritation of hair follicles.

Fighting butt acne is very easy, and thankfully, there are also easy ways to prevent it, for example:

Showering immediately after working out or swimming

©The Creative Exchange on Unsplash Take a shower immediately after working out or swimming.

Showering as soon after you are done with your workout, and using a shower gel with salicylic acid would help you eliminate the excess oil we accumulate in our skin.

Using a clay mask to clean out pores

©Cheeky Skincare Pink Kaolin Clay, Cheeky Skincare’s Pink Clay Booty Mask

Using a mask such as Pink Kaolin Clay, Cheeky Skincare’s Pink Clay Booty Mask will help you clear up acne, detoxify, and hydrate your bootie. The mask will leave your buttocks feeling soft, supple, and blemish-free.

Applying an antibacterial such as coconut oil

©Tijana Drndarski on Unsplash Coconut antibacterial properties will help you fight butt acne.

Yes! The fatty acids of coconut oil contain antimicrobial properties; these promote skin health and protect it against harmful microorganisms.

Reducing inflammation with natural treatments such as Old Man Weed