Selena Gomez’s makeup artist shares how to achieve ‘Baila Conmigo’ makeup look

After ten years of not singing entirely in Spanish, Selena Gomez revisits her roots and blesses her Hispanic and Latinx fans with her new singles “De Una Vez” and “Baila Conmigo” Ft. Rauw Alejandro. The tracks are part of her new EP in Spanish, REVELACIÓN, expected to be released on March 12, with Tainy and NEON 16 as executive producers.

The 28-year-old singer, actress, and founder of Rare Beauty said her new song and music video is the perfect way to connect us all. “With ‘Baila Conmigo,’ I want to put everyone to dance,” Gomez said. “The video portrays the sense of isolation that we all experience right now, and how music truly connects us no matter where in the world we are.”

Seven hours after being premiered on YouTube, “Baila Conmigo” received 1,826,092 views and praised all over social media. In the music video, Gomez and Rauw Alejandro take viewers to paradise and let lovers be the center of attention while they ride motorcycles and dance to the rhythm of the Latin Pop song up.

Selena Gomez’s stunning face can be swiftly appreciated in the video, giving us enough time to capture a screenshot of her soft and lustrous makeup look.

©Selena Gomez Selena Gomez’s makeup look in ‘Baila Conmigo’

Wanting to know how to achieve the dewy finish, we went straight to the source and got exclusive access to behind-the-scenes photos and Selena Gomez’s “Baila Conmigo” makeup breakdown. “Selena’s makeup has a glowy, effortlessly sexy feel to it. The inspiration was that she had been out dancing all night, working up a sweat somewhere tropical,” Makeup artist Melissa Murdick told HOLA! USA, regarding the inspiration behind the look.

How to achieve Selena Gomez ‘Baila Conmigo’ makeup look using Rare Beauty

©Hola Rare Beauty

Prime

Melissa Murdick primed Selena Gomez’s skin with Always An Optimist Illuminating Primer. A weightless, silicone-free, gel primer enriched with ultra-fine pearls for a lit-from-within glow, perfect for normal, dry, combination, and oily skin.

Build

To build Gomez’s makeup look, the makeup artist applied Liquid Touch Weightless Foundation in 210N. A weightless, medium-to-full coverage foundation with concentrated pigments. Perfect for providing a natural finish.

Correct

To conceal the singer’s minor skin imperfections, Murdick used the Liquid Touch Brightening Concealer in 210N. This lightweight, hydrating concealer offers a cake-free, medium-to-full coverage that lasts while brightening skin with a radiant finish.