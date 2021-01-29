How to properly nourish your body before and after a workout for optimal recovery

Since nutrition and fitness go hand in hand, what you put into your body before and after a workout is crucial for helping your muscles recover. A lot of people prefer to take some sort of pre-workout prior to their workout but with all of the different supplements and drinks on the market, it could be confusing to choose what is best for your body.

©Istock A protein shake is a great way to recover your muscles after a tough workout.

The 54D team recommends drinking a natural pre-workout such as espresso, coffee, or green tea prior to training. Keeping your pre-workout drink as natural as possible to avoid any nasty chemicals or ingredients in other supplements.

The post-workout stage is also an important element of your fitness process. During a workout, your muscles break down and tiny tears form in the muscles that help them grow stronger as they heal. During that healing process, your body needs protein to help rebuild the muscles.

©Istock Drinking protein after a tough workout is crucial.

Once your workout has finished, the 54D team suggests ingesting protein as soon as possible and an easy and quick option is a protein shake. When choosing a protein powder, stay away from ones with long ingredient lists and the ideal protein is one that has 25g of protein.