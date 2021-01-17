Jennifer Lopez responds to botox claims in classiest way

Jennifer Lopez might be famous for “getting on the floor,” but she knows how to get on the high road, too! The 51-year-old superstar responded to an Instagram comment on Sunday, January 17, which accused her of having lots of Botox treatments done. “But can I just mention that brows and forehead doesn’t move at all when you talk or try to express… you definitely have Botox. And tons of it. And it’s all good. Just saying,” the comment read. JLo’s reply was epic!

“LOL thats just my face!!!” the mom-of-two began in her lengthy response. “For the 500 millionth time… I have never done Botox or any injectables or surgery!! Just sayin’.” The hustler then transformed it into an opportunity to promote her new beauty line.

“Get you some JLO BEAUTY and feel beautiful in your own skin!!” she wrote. “And here is another JLO Beauty secret: try spending your time being more positive, kind and uplifting of others don’t spend your time trying to bring others down that will keep you youthful and beautiful too!!! Sending you love. #beautyfromtheinsideout #beautyhasnoexpirationdate.”

I mean, if you’re going to respond to a troll is that an awesome way to do it or what? The comment was left on a video of her using the “limitless mask” from JLO BEAUTY. It certainly wasn’t the only one claiming the star has had some work done over the years, with many questioning why it’s bad for women to have wrinkles in the first place.

“It’s the first time I’m releasing this full video of when I first tried out limitless mask!!!” Jen wrote in the caption. “Spoiler alert ... we decidied not to charge $10,000 for them. 😂 @JLoBeauty now available on @amazon! #JLOBEAUTY ✨”