Jennifer Garner shares her most wanted skincare secrets

Jennifer Garner opens up about the importance of taking care of ourselves, both mentally and physically.

The relatable and talented actress wants to inspire her fans with her authentic self, revealing that she is not “necessarily confident” in her own skin, and admitting that she is scared of only liking herself when she looks a certain way.

The 48-year-old Golden Globe winner is known for looking radiant in all aspects of her life, from being glammed-up on the red carpet, on the set of her next movie, and rocking her natural beauty while being at home with her family.

Jennifer insists that the most important part of her beauty routine is her skincare, and although she tries “not to look in the mirror very much,” she likes to check her skin when she looks in the mirror, to make sure “if it’s looking healthy.”

On her list of most important rituals she highlights washing her face to keep that natural glow, using sunscreen regularly “no matter what, even if you’re not going everywhere,” moisturizing her skin, and using hyaluronic acid and retinol, adding that “it’s all about moisture.”