Rebel Wilson hits her goal weight

Rebel Wilson met her goal! The 40-year-old Pitch Perfect star took to Instagram on Sunday, November 29 to announce that she met her goal weight. Despite most people packing on some extra lbs over Thanksgiving, Rebel basked in the glory of her achievement. “Hit my goal with one month to spare!” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “Even though it’s not about a weight number, it’s about being healthy, I needed a tangible measurement to have as a goal and that was 75kg’s.”

Her text was overlaid on a photo showing she hit 74.6 kgs, which is roughly 164 pounds. “I wanna go live on Insta on Tuesday night when I’m back in US to share stuff with you guys and thank everyone for their support,” Rebel wrote in another text block. “Sooo until then…6pm NYC time,” she added.

©@rebelwilson

Rebel publicly held herself accountable by sharing her goal weight back in May. “Even if you have to crawl towards your goals, keep going x it will be worth it,” she wrote on Instagram. “Try and give a little bit of effort each day…I know some days are frustrating as hell, you feel like giving up, you get annoyed at the lack of progress…but good things are coming your way 🤘.”