Jennifer Aniston is ready to become a benchmark in the wellness industry. The 51-year-old actress, producer, and businesswoman is the latest celebrity to venture into the beauty business. Aniston recently announced that she is the new chief creative officer of Vital Proteins, America’s top-selling collagen brand. Besides advising on product innovations and strategies, she would also star in campaigns for the company.

“Collagen is the glue that holds everything together. I’ve always been an advocate for nourishing your wellness from within, which is why I started using Vital Proteins so many years ago,” Aniston said in a press release. “Now to have the opportunity to be a part of the brand in a bigger way, as a chief creative officer, is very exciting to me.”

The “Friends” star revealed she has been using Vital Proteins since 2016, and her go-to products include Collagen Peptides, Vitality Immune Booster, Collagen Creamer, and Collagen Water. “Our strength starts from within, so I choose good nutrition and the right supplements to start off my day,” Aniston said through the Vital Proteins’ website. “My go-to collagen routine is adding Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides in my morning cup of coffee or smoothie — so easy to use.”

“We’re really excited to welcome Jen and her valued perspective to the Vital team,” said CEO Kurt Seidensticker. “We’ve all watched Jen live a life that prioritizes wellness from the inside-out, which she attributes in part to her belief in Vital Proteins, making this partnership so unique and, more importantly, authentic. We are teaming up together to inspire the world to live healthy and more vibrant lives.”

The actress said as soon as she started using the products, she noticed how her nails started to get stronger. “There’s a collagen peptide that I’ve been loving — I’ve been seeing a difference!“ she said to Well + Good . “My nails are stronger, and there’s a healthier … how do you explain it? A glow. It’s sort of that working from the inside-out thing.”

According to the brand, collagen is the body’s most abundant protein and helps to support hair, skin, nail, bone and joint health; however, as we grow older, our body’s natural collagen production begins to decline.

“It’s funny; it’s a really quick transition from not a care and now all of a sudden, we’ve got to really be mindful of what we put inside our bodies,” she said to PEOPLE back in 2016, adding that she “feel really beautiful when I finish a great workout.”

In the past, Aniston has served as a spokesperson for Living Proof, a brand that focuses on hair care, and Smartwater. The star is also the face of skincare company Aveeno.

