Jennifer Lopez announces first category of her highly anticipated brand JLo Beauty

We are not psychics, but we can agree Jennifer Lopez is starting 2021 with a bang! The actress, singer, dancer, fashion designer, producer, and businesswoman took social media to reveal the first category of her highly anticipated beauty brand, JLo Beauty. Lopez is bottling up her glow, and as soon as January 1, beauty and skincare enthusiasts would be able to upgrade their routines. “This isn’t just a passion project, it’s a 30-year dream,” the Bronx Diva wrote on Instagram. “I can’t wait to share my skincare secrets with you!! JLO BEAUTY DROPS 1/1/21.” For those anxious about all the items the superstar would release through the brand, she said everyone who signs up would “get early access” on December 8.

The “If you had my love” singer also shared a video about how the industry only uses young women as the epitome of beauty. “As women, people are so ready to write us off,” she started. “I just kept waiting for that to happen. And then I realized no, I‘m not gonna let that happen. It’s about being limitless. It’s about being powerful, and understanding beauty really doesn’t have an expiration date as well.”

Her followers agreed with her message by saying that this is a conversation that must keep happening. “Yes!!!!!! This is such an important message!!!!” a person wrote, while another said she was so excited that she couldn’t wait for the whole collection to drop and have that characteristic Jlo glow. “Yeah JLO!! Give me all the Glow!! I want whatever you are having,” the fan wrote.