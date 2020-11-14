Sofia Vergara’s cousin gives Eva Mendes scary-looking beauty treatment and we’re shook

Eva Mendes has an adventurous beauty routine. The 46-year-old star embodied the old adage “beauty is pain and pain is beauty” in an Instagram post on Friday, November 13 and people are having visceral reactions. The photo is definitely squirm-inducing, capturing Eva relaxing with seven needles stuck deep into her chin. “Oye!” she rightfully prefaced in her caption. Despite the uncomfortable looking picture, the glowing gal went on to call it her “happy place.”

The luxury experience was administered at the newly-opened Beauty Villa Vergara. If you’re like us, that last word elicited immediate excitement. Yes, there is a big Sofia Vergara connection to the villa. CEO Dr. Mariana Vergara Hofstetter is the Modern Family star’s cousin!

“This spa-home away from home is incredible!” Eva elaborated in her caption. “No office with bad fluorescent lighting. No sterile office vibe. This is my go to for all things beauty.” She then jokingly added: “A home where you can relax while being tortured by the best of the best.”

“Here I am getting some Mono-Threads,” the mom-of-two said of her skin-tightening treatment. “Ayyyy Dios! I’ll update you with results if you care.” Eva was extra thrilled to support Mariana “as a skilled beauty technician” since it’s a Latina-owned business. “Pa’lante reina!” she capped off her little promo with, which translates to: “Forward Queen!”