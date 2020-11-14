Kylie Jenner dressed up as a sexy grinch and asked fans to guess why. It’s is not what you think! The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner family is dropping her 5th Holiday collection for her line Kylie Cosmetics.

Jenner teased the news on Instagram Thursday. “I also have a little surprise Kylie Cosmetics special reveal. I collaborated with someone very special this year,” The businesswoman revealed.

She then shared a photo on social media dressed in a glittering green two-piece outfit, including a long sleeve crop top with sharp shoulders and a skirt. The reality star had matching long green nails and said atop a furry chair with matching furry walls. She let fans guess what the theme of this year’s collection was and captioned the photo, “can you guess the theme of my holiday collection this year 👀🎄 … reveal coming TOMORROW.”

can you guess the theme of my holiday collection this year 👀🎄 ... reveal coming TOMORROW. @kyliecosmetics pic.twitter.com/IH3BFOjgo9 — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) November 12, 2020

Jenner also tweeted, “I put my heart into every collection. thank you for all the LOVE throughout the years. can’t believe this is my 5th holiday collection! @kyliecosmetics.” Fans had pretty hilarious guesses for what it was. One suggested that it was “Shrek” themed. Another guessed, “Grass.” Others shamed Jenner for trying to make more money during a global pandemic.

I’m pretty sure that when Dr Seuss wrote the Grinch he never intended for Kylie Jenner to make a lip kit out of it — Priya☆ (@priyag97) November 13, 2020

Jenner made the big reveal Friday with a really cute PR box. She also revealed that her daughter is a big fan of the classic film. A fan asked Jenner if Stormi had seen the movie and she replied, “we watch it EVERY night.”

revealing my holiday collection right now on my IG stories!! 💚 @DrSeuss @kyliecosmetics pic.twitter.com/l34ISA2dbn — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) November 13, 2020