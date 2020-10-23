Camila Coelho says her new beauty brand is ‘a partner in the daily hustle’

Camila Coelho is committed to helping us shine with minimal effort and maximum impact. The Brazilian-American makeup Vlogger and fashion Blogger, based in Boston, Massachusetts, launched Elaluz, which means “She is Light” in Coelho’s native language, Portuguese. The brand is a mindfully luxurious, curated collection of Camila’s favorite must-haves, designed to help everyone find their light and brighten the world.

Elaluz includes makeup, skincare, and hair care, formulated with high-performance clean ingredients, packed in recyclable, reusable materials, and FSC-certified boxes. According to Camila Coelho, her collection contains potent Brazilian superfood extracts and oils from plants, fruits, and nuts. The formula is free of the 1600 known impurities banned by the EU and free of parabens, sulfates, and phthalates. Elaluz is also cruelty-free, gluten-free, vegan, and Leaping Bunny Certified.

If you wonder what Elaluz smells like, the entrepreneur made sure to include scents reminiscent of Brazil, like coconut, papaya, plus other all-natural fragrances, like eucalyptus, rose, and mint.

In an interview for HOLA! USA, Camila Coelho, Fashion and Beauty Entrepreneur and Founder of Elaluz, discussed her recently launched beauty brand, her inspiration, and what’s coming up next. She also shared her beauty routine and tips and tricks to have beautifully healthy and dewy skin.

HOLA! USA: What inspired you to create Elaluz?

Camila Coelho: “I have loved beauty for as long as I can remember. As a little girl, my favorite thing was playing with makeup, and as I grew up, I worked at a makeup counter and eventually as a makeup artist. I was able to see the power of beauty firsthand and how it can transform you from the inside out and empower you. From that moment on, I knew that I wanted my very own beauty line, and I am so excited that Elaluz is finally here.

My main goal was to create a mindfully, luxurious, and clean brand, including everything from the packaging to the formulas. Beauty consumers shop from multiple brands, so I wanted to focus on releasing my must-have items rather than launching with a full line. Elaluz is an on-the-go lifestyle brand driven by the key products I carry with me as a global entrepreneur. Each product is designed to be a partner in the daily hustle, making life a little easier for powerful and confident people on the go.

Elaluz is all about light, and it actually means ‘She is light’ in my native language, Portuguese. It is a lifestyle brand that starts with essential beauty products and will cover different hair, makeup, body, and skincare categories. The packaging is all recyclable and uses reusable materials whenever possible. The ingredients are clean and made without parabens, sulfates, phthalates, PEGs, TEA, DEA, or GMOs. I’m proud to say that Elaluz is cruelty-free, gluten-free, and vegan.”

Walk us through the creative process of your Dry Texture Finishing Spray.

“When it came to thinking about which products I would develop first for Elaluz, the Dry Texture Finishing Spray was always at the top of my list. I have fine, flat hair, so dry texture spray has always been essential in my life to give my hair beautiful volume and the right amount of texture. We wanted to make sure this product was perfect for every hair type, and I’m so happy with how it came out! This product will give you instant texture and volume, but your hair will still feel healthy and touchable. The packaging process took a long time to finalize due to the ombré effect on the bottle, but it was so important that the packaging represents the colors of the sky as the light changes throughout the day!”