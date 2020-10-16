Khloe Kardashian reveals her most wanted beauty secret

Khloe Kardashian has teamed up with Dose & Co, a premium collagen brand launching in the United States, that helped the reality star and entrepreneur bring her skin, nails and hair back to life after breastfeeding her daughter True.

Like many women, the 36-year-old mom of True Thompson experienced hair loss during her post-pregnancy, revealing that when she was done breastfeeding, “there was a big change in my hair.”

Just like her sisters Kim and Kourtney, Khloe has always been very passionate about health and wellness and after someone suggested the New Zealand-based brand and having “tried absolutely every single supplement” to stop her hair from falling out, she started seeing the changes with collagen powder.

The Kardashian member also added that she was “really impressed” by the brand because of the ingredients, plastic-free packaging and price point, making her incorporate the collagen-based products into her daily life and her routine, experiencing the benefits “really quickly in my hair, skin and nails.”

The Good American owner says she was inspired and wanted to get involved and inform everyone about the amazing benefits of the products “without confusion or expensive prices,” highlighting the way it easily “fit into my overall routine and lifestyle.”