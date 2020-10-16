5 products to remove stubborn Día de Muertos and Halloween makeup and restore your skin

The heavy-duty cosmetics that we usually use to transform ourselves during Halloween and Día de Muertos are highly pigmented and offer full coverage — which is perfect for extreme performance — however, they clog our pores. If we don’t remove it altogether, we can develop acne breakouts. Regular makeup and costume makeup are formulated differently, and neither your regular face wipes, cleansing gel, foam, bar, or cream were created to precisely remove face paint, glitters, and glue.

Luckily, you can fight back and win the battle against stubborn makeup and dull skin. Find below five products that will make it easier to remove all the residue off your face and restore your skin.

Garnier SkinActive All-in-1 Brightening Micellar Cleansing Water with Vitamin-C



The All-New Brightening Micellar Cleansing Water with Vitamin-C uses Micellar technology to cleanse and remove makeup while brightening dull skin effectively. Like a magnet, micelles capture and lift away dirt and oil, making it perfect for stubborn Halloween makeup removal. Formulated with Vitamin-C, the Brightening Micellar Cleansing Water brightens as it cleans for glowing, radiant skin.

Suitable for sensitive skin, the allergy and dermatologist tested formula is for all skin types, even sensitive. The recipe is not tested on animals, free of parabens, mineral oils, dyes, phthalates, and animal-derived ingredients, and is created in 100% renewable electricity facilities.

Sand & Sky Australian Pink Clay Porefining Face Mask



This was the first product in Sand & Sky’s A-Beauty portfolio, and you best believe that immediately it became a best-seller and caused a social frenzy. The face mask accumulated a waitlist of 20,000+ people. The Insta-famous Pink Clay Mask contains in its formula a not so secret ingredient – Australian Pink Clay, which draws out toxins like a magnet, refines pores and deeply cleanses the skin.