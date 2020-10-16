Alejandra Espinoza shares with HOLA! her self-care rituals and products

Alejandra Espinoza is a woman who can balance it all! She’s a model and TV host, businesswoman, Aveeno Brand Ambassador, has her own clothing line, is a mother and wife, and she still manages to take time to care for her own well being. With all of these projects on her plate, we were thrilled to be able to chat with Espinoza about her latest ventures and how she’s been coping during these unprecedented times.

HOLA! USA: How have you been since the last time you spoke to HOLA USA!?

Alejandra Espinoza: “Actually, I’ve been great! I’ve been taking care of my family, working as much as I can, reading a lot, running a lot. I’ve been taking care of myself, my skin, my body, so everything is fine - we’re here and that’s the only thing that counts.”

Are you currently in California right now?

“No, I’m in Miami right now. We’re traveling back to Los Angeles this Friday. We were supposed to just come for a week. My husband is working at Univision, so we came just to be with him for a week and then we didn’t want to go (laughs). And my son, he’s in school, so we have to do the Zoom calls and his itinerary is from California so I have to be with him at school the whole day. Yeah, it’s crazy but it’s fine!”

You mentioned running and taking care of your skin. What are some of your other go-to self care habits right now and have they changed over the past few months?

“Well one of the things that did change if anything, is I gave my skin a rest. I can’t even count the days that I wear makeup - I think it’s only on Thursdays, when I have interviews, or for when I have to work. Other than that, I just don’t wear makeup. I just do a deep cleaning on my face and I try to use my skincare products, and I can see a difference. I’m using right now this new line from Aveeno, it’s called Calm and Restore. It’s for sensitive skin and it’s given an extra glow to my skin. It has a lot of natural ingredients and it’s great for everyone even though it says sensitive skin, if you don’t have that type of skin, you can still use it. I go to the bathroom and really take my time with my skin rituals.”

Do you enjoy your morning or nighttime routine more?

“I’m not sure which one I enjoy the most! I think both to be honest because those are moments of your day that are your moments. It’s you taking care of you, your skin. I clean my face with a great cleanser from the new line of Aveeno that I was telling you about, Calm and Restore. And then I use my serum and then I use my moisturizer that is great. It has a lot of good and natural ingredients that are so good for your skin and when you wake up you don’t want to wash your face because it’s going to be so glowy but you have to (laughs). It doesn’t matter how late I get home, you have to do wash and do something for your face.”