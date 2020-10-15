13 products to help you de-stress your skin, scalp, and body

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, stress can cause depression, anxiety, and personality disorders, plus heart disease, high blood pressure, abnormal heart rhythms, heart attacks, and stroke. Besides these ailments, stress is also the culprit behind fine lines + crows feet, muscle tension, dandruff, and more.

No one is exempt from experiencing stress from time to time; however, if it’s harder for you to cope with stress or recover from stressful events, it is time to take little actions to continually find time to de-stress your soul, skin, scalp, and body. We all can agree that stress isn’t paying rent in your system, so it is time to evict it!

To guide you through this self-care process, we enlisted a few products to incorporate in your routines that will help you control or eliminate stress and address the effects of letting “it” get to you — “It” being, of course, stress, but really 2020!

Invest in an eye cream that works!

Bobbi Brown’s Vitamin Enriched Eye Base is the multivitamin, multitasking eye cream + primer in one that performs as an eye cream should.

It’s proven to brighten, smooth, help with fine lines, dark circles, puffiness, and wrinkles/crows feet, all while being a significant first step as a primer IF you’re planning to wear makeup—skincare benefits to address all the concerns that result from stress.

Combat cortisol and look good while doing it!

As a response to tiredness, tension, lack of sleep, low diet, and pollution, our skin is continuously producing stress-fighting hormones, including cortisol. Constant stress keeps our cortisol production on, and skin doesn’t get the recovery time at night it needs, resulting in a slowing down of our skin‘s regeneration processes.