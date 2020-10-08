This is the top makeup product for women

The use of masks and other face coverings, plus the quarantine, impact personal hygiene and the beauty industry. The pandemic has altered women’s relationships with beauty products, according to a survey from Premise Data, a San Francisco-based data and analytics company.

Based on 500 female contributors’ answers across the United States, the data revealed how and why product use and shopping behavior have changed during the crisis. The use of hair care products has dropped as of September 2020. According to the survey, 55.8% said they no longer have a daily hair regimen; however, the use of oral-care products, deodorants, and antiperspirant products has remained steady.

When it comes to makeup before COVID-19, around 55.8% of respondents said they used it every day, but as of September 30, just 44.4% are daily users, meaning that the use of makeup is down by roughly 10%. Around 55% of makeup users also reported that they will not or are not sure when they will return to their regular routine.

Although many people are putting their brushes down and rocking their bare faces regularly, there is a beauty product making surprising moves in the market. Understandably, many people think that mascara is the most used item during the pandemic, but its use now has dropped by 12 percent, making lip balm the number one product, with 48% of people saying that they use it daily.

Since Lip balm has become the top makeup product for women during the COVID-19 pandemic, we decided to enlist a few of our favorites.

Elaluz 24k Lip Therapy

Elaluz’s balm is the perfect treatment for those trying to fight against dry, dehydrated lips. Infused with 24-karat gold flecks, this antioxidant-rich formula is packed with nourishing oils from Papaya, Açaí Berry, and Grapeseed.

Vaseline Lip Therapy