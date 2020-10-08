Tapatio: Hot Sauce, Makeup, or Both?

Latinx beauty bloggers are ready to turn up the heat with the newest collaboration between Tapatio and HipDot. That’s right, you can now rock the hot sauce on your face! The cosmetics brand is known for its unexpected collaborations, but Tapatio adds a whole other meaning to a “hot commodity.”

Tapatio Foods started in 1971 from humble beginnings and is still a family run business. The hot sauce has become a staple for not just Hispanic and Latinx households but most American households. The hot sauce has had several collaborations with chip companies and restaurants like El Pollo Loco but no one could have expected makeup was next!

HipDot teased the collection on their social media account last week with a photo of an unmarked bottle of sauce pouring over a small black bag and asked fans to guess what was coming. Latinx’s lit up in the comments and wrote, “These Latina eyes know Tapatìo when they see em.” Another wrote, “Stop playing with my Latinx emotions like this! IS IT TOPATÍO?!” Someone also shared that they have a bottle of Tapatío tattooed on the back of their ear.

©HipDot x Tapatío

CEO of HipDot Cosmetics said in a statement, “Tapatío is a household brand that many of us grew up with, so we’re honored to be collaborating on their first ever makeup collection.”