Dos and Don'ts When Using Retinol

Your face is your cover letter and you want it to be as radiant as possible. In the quest for dermal perfection and at the request of the cosmetics industry, scientists discovered retinol. Although it’s been on the market for more than 30 years, it only received its quasi-magical status a few years ago, because it was prescription only before then.
Retinol is a derivative of vitamin A, which stimulates cell renewal and the production of collagen. Its greatest benefits are: restoring the outermost layer of skin and eliminating dead skin cells and oil; it effectively eliminates acne and minimizes signs of aging like wrinkles and spots.
To benefit from the fabulous results promised by retinoids, you’ll need to develop certain habits, as these compounds can have irritating effects on the skin if used incorrectly.
Less is more
First, you should select a cream, emulsion, or serum with a low concentration of retinol, especially if it’s your first time. Ideally, your skin will gradually adapt to the substance and you’ll be able to avoid the redness, inflammation, and peeling that will wind up causing you to stop using the product.
Ease into it
Although it can become part of your daily routine, start out by using it twice a week and increase use gradually if you don’t experience any irritation or other side effects. You should ideally use it every other day.
For your eye contour
Although you should only use cream made specifically for the delicate skin around your eyes, you can blend retinol with a bit of the moisturizer you already use on this area. Murad Retinol Youth Renewal Eye Serum ($85.00) and Peter Thomas Roth eye cream ($55.00) are also great options.
Sunscreen
Applying sunscreen is a must in your daily routine if you use retinol, since your skin will become more sensitive to UV rays and sunlight diminishes the product’s effectiveness.
Night or day?
Most manufacturers and dermatologists recommend using formulas with retinol at night to avoid exposing the skin to the sun and causing spots and burns.
Things to avoid
Retinol usually finds its best friends in moisturizers and hyaluronic acid, while you shouldn’t combine it with vitamin C, glycolic acid, or benzoyl peroxide. In the event you need to use one of these substances, apply it on days when you aren’t going to be using retinol and alternate.
Don’t give up!
No matter how much you use it to treat acne, make your skin radiant, or rejuvenate your skin, you need to have patience with these skincare treatments. First, you need to be patient when you start using it gradually and then you need to be patient when waiting to see the benefits. It can take up to 12 weeks before some people see the first positive results.
Retinol can be used on young and mature skin, regardless of whether it is dry, oily, combination, or sensitive. It should be used with caution to prevent peeling, burning, and other temporary reactions.
Remember that pregnant women should not use retinol and you should always check with your doctor or dermatologist before starting any treatment to ensure you will get the results you’re looking for.