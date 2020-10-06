6 Products to maintain your skin and hair healthy during colder temperatures

Cold weather is tough on our bodies, especially on our skin and hair. The dry air of cold temperatures draws moisture away from it, and as a result, we end up with cracked skin, eczema, psoriasis, dehydrated and brittle hair. Stepping up our beauty game during this time of the year is crucial to preserve our complexion and mane healthy until spring and summer arrive.

The first step is to know your skin and hair. Understanding how they react to certain products will help decide what‘s best for you. Just because something is trending or has an attractive packaging doesn’t mean it will add the necessary moisture and improve texture or elasticity.

Using brands with high-quality standards are more valuable than those with high prices — yes! An 8 or 20 dollars night cream, moisturizers, sunscreens, or hair mask sometimes could do more for you than a product marked as luxurious.

There are many options out there, and sometimes we don’t even know where to start. Visiting the beauty aisle can be overwhelming, and shopping online can be a challenge; Therefore, we enlisted some of the best skin and hair products you should try during Fall and Winter.

Products to Maintain Your Hair Healthy during Colder Temperatures

Hair Food’s Treatment Collection

The collection includes seven products specially formulated to provide moisture, shine, and protection to any hair routine! The beauty of this brand is that they are sulfate, paraben, and mineral-oil free. Clean, simple, kitchen-crafted recipes inspire hair Food, and its creator believes that everyone should feed their hair like we feed our body.

The Hair Food’s Mango + Aloe Curl Defining Smoothie is ideal for effortlessly air-dried curls. The product is crafted with natural ingredients to lock in moisture and create soft, defined curls; as a bonus, you can recover the damaged hair with the Hair Food Damage Recovery Serum, formulated to help restore health to colored or over-styled hair.

Moisture Intensive Masks from John Masters Organics

As Fall sets in, some severe rehab may be in order, and according to John Masters Organics real repair begins with intense moisture. The brand has two hydration-boosting masks that are perfect for a hair intervention. One of them is the John Masters Organics Hair Mask for Normal Hair with Rose & Apricot, developed to help balance moisture levels, repair split ends, and cleanse the scalp.