Celebrity Cosmetic Dermatologist Dr. Paul Jarrod Frank reveals how to age like a pro

According to Celebrity Cosmetic Dermatologist and Wellness Expert, Dr. Paul Jarrod Frank, being healthy depends on many factors. Our bodies have an approximate preset figure that might be under or over what society considers ideal, which puts enormous pressure on too many people to yo-yo up and down the scale.

For Frank, eating at specific hours can have an impact. “Once you change the timing of when you eat, you may realize that you’re less hungry and you’re no longer mindlessly snacking, so you’ll eat less and maintain weight more easily without even thinking about it,” he said, adding that “what you eat has a direct effect on your sense of well-being and longevity—and your skin.”

The Global Skincare Consultant for Madonna and MTG, Japan’s largest skincare and technology company, shared with HOLA! USA, the inside scoop on all things wellness from his new book “The Pro-Aging Playbook.” A guide that empowers its readers to chart their personal path by harnessing proven techniques for professional, proactive, and progressive care — and of course, to help you look and feel your best.

Find below nine nutrition, movement, stress, sleep tips from “The Pro-Aging Playbook” and Dr. Paul Jarrod Frank.

1. Try Fast Mimicking

This very short-term, periodic fasting jolt makes a big difference in how well your body functions. It also gives you the psychological jolt you might need to make further changes in your attitude toward what, how, when, and why you eat.

2. Try Intermittent Fasting

Intermittent fasting means that you eat all your meals, including snacks, within eight hours. It isn’t about restricting calories, although, of course, it’s not a license to gorge. Instead, it’s about optimizing and regulating your metabolism—because calories are not all the same.

3. Beware of your Supplements

Without regulation, studies have shown that up to 40 percent of supplements tested don’t even include the ingredients listed on the bottle, contain a smaller percentage of the active ingredient, and might well contain other ingredients they’re not telling you about.

For example, Turmeric is a well-known anti-inflammatory, but it is almost as potent as aspirin as a blood thinner that can cause you to bleed out during surgery. Melatonin is a sleep-regulating hormone that can have severe implications for your hormonal balance.

DHEAS (dehydroepiandrosterone sulfate) is available over the counter, but it’s pre-testosterone and can lead to sex-hormone imbalances. Grapefruit juice or supplements, for example, can decrease how well your liver metabolizes certain drugs, which can then alter the drug levels in your bloodstream.