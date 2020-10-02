Jessica Biel shares her skincare secrets for a no-makeup glow at 38

At 38-years-old, Jessica Biel looks better than ever--and she’s doing it all without any makeup.

Earlier this week, the Sinner star shared a selfie on Instagram featuring her fresh, bare face underneath and cozy hoodie. In the pic, a very casual Biel is posing in a white “I Am A Voter” hoodie as she encourages her U.S. followers to vote in honor of National Voter Day in the caption.

“Today is National Voter Registration Day,” she wrote under the photo. “Text VOTER to 26797 to register, and make a plan to vote early. Let’s do it for RBG!””



While the message Jessica is sending her is super important, it’s impossible not to notice just how flawless her face truly is. Such a clear complexion takes time and dedication, which all comes with a solid skincare routine.

Luckily for us, Biel has opened up about her routine in the past, so we’re sharing everything we know about her favorite products and tips for achieving such glowing skin.

One of the products the actress swears by is toner, which can remove excess oil, minimize pores, and boost hydration.

“There’s not a ton of moving parts when it comes to Jessica’s skincare prep. It’s basically two parts: toning and moisturizing,” Biel’s makeup artist, Daniel Martin, told Refinery29. “To start, I love this Mario Badescu lavender toner because it’s calming and gives the skin a balanced refresh.”

Whenever her skin is feeling dry, an antioxidant serum saves the day.

“Constant flying dries out my skin, so I make sure I moisturize everything. I always have Eminence Eight Greens Youth Serum in my carry on,” she wrote in a blog post for the brand’s website.