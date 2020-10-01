Spook-takular Halloween-themed makeup you might want to add to your collection

Spooky season is finally here, and makeup artists, makeup lovers, and Halloween collectors and fanatics are rejoicing. 2020 has undoubtedly been a frightening year but with the magic of October arrived to help us disconnect and safely enjoy the holiday.

One of the most memorable things about this time of the year, besides candy, is the Halloween-themed makeup collections brands launch. From complete makeup bundles to lipsticks, find below five brands you might want to add to your collection.

ColourPop Hocus Pocus Collection

Born, raised, and made with love in California since 2014, ColourPop has been able to fill with joy makeup enthusiasts, every single launch. Their wallet-friendly and bunny approved collections are super creamy and pigmented, just like their recently launched Hocus Pocus-themed makeup collection. The new additions celebrate the 1993 fantasy-comedy film of the same name and can be purchased in a bundle or separate. The packaging features illustrations inspired by Winifred, Sarah, and Mary, the iconic characters.

ColourPop formulated the “Gather Round Sisters” Palette with the pigment obsessed in mind. Those looking for the perfect Halloween look finisher would be able to choose among the three falsies faux fashes named “Boss Witch,” “Flirty Witch,” and “Clever Witch.“ The brand is also launching two Glitterally Obsessed colors with an unreal sparkle, three Art Liners: “Sistas!” “Trick or Treat,” “Black Flame Candle,” and three Lux Lipstick/Lip Liner Duos: “Sarah,” “Winnie,” and “Mary.”

Storybook Cosmetics Wizardry And Witchcraft Palette

Storybook Cosmetics is a one-of-a-kind brand that gets its inspiration from fantasy stories and pop culture. The indie company presents makeup brushes in the shape of wizard wands and eye-shadow palettes that look like books — genius! If you want a bruja makeup, then the Wizardry and Witchcraft Eyeshadow Palette is for you.