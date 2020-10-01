Jessica Simpson shows off her stunning physique after losing 100 pounds

Jessica Simpson showed off her incredible transformation after losing 100 pounds since welcoming her daughter Birdie Mae in March 2019. On Wednesday, she shared a gorgeous photo in front of a pool doing yoga in a matching two-piece set, gold hoops, and a perfectly messy bun.

While it’s completely normal and healthy to gain weight during and after pregnancy, Simpson has endured a lot of body shaming throughout her 3 pregnancies. But Simpson knows how to get her body back into shape and has been showing off her stunning physique more and more throughout the year.

She captioned the shot, “Starting the week with a warrior mindset aligned with the beauty of the sunset.”

