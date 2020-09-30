Kylie Jenner’s cosmetics company warns customers of Shopify security breach

Kylie Jenner ’s cosmetics company, Kylie Cosmetics, sent out an alarming email this week letting customers know that there has been a security breach with Shopify, the company that manages its e-commerce platform.

The makeup and skincare brand had the task of letting consumers know that Shopify informed them the “security incident” affected names, addresses, emails, product orders, and even the last four digits of the credit card for potentially impacted customers. Luckily, that was seemingly the only information compromised.

While Shopify manages more than a million companies with online stores, the platform says that less than 200 companies were hit in the breach. Their investigation found that the breach was the result of 2 rogue support team members engaging “in a scheme to obtain customer transactional records of certain merchants.”

Shopify went on to say that it immediately shut down access to its network to those 2 individuals. The company is now working with law enforcement--including the FBI--in their “investigation of these criminal acts.”

While this had to be a frightening email for shoppers to receive, there is a slight silver lining to all of this. Shopify did confirm what the Kylie Cosmetics email says: full payment details were not compromised, and any orders placed on the Kylie Cosmetics site, at this time, are completely safe and secure.

Still, the situation sounds like it is pretty serious, and Kylie Cosmetics says its customers‘ trust is all-important, which is why they are making an effort to be as forthcoming as possible in telling their shoppers immediately.

Shopify is one of the world’s leading commerce platforms and powers more than 1 million businesses worldwide. The company claims, “This incident was not the result of a technical vulnerability in our platform, and the vast majority of merchants using Shopify are not affected.”

Just how many customers could be affected by the Kylie Cosmetics data breach is unknown, but it’s definitely a large number, as Kylie’s reach is massive. In a recent list compiled by OLBG, Jenner is in the top 10 of celebrities who have ventured into fashion, beauty, or other avenues to become entrepreneurs. Kylie Cosmetics is number 8 on the list, bringing in $177,000,000. Jenner’s brand follows behind the likes of Dr. Dre, Kanye West , Jessica Simpson, Rihanna , Jessica Alba, and Kate Hudson. She beat out her sisters, Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian, with their brands, Good American and KKW Beauty, who appear further down the list.