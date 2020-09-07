Influencer and makeup guru has died at the age of 17

Important: If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, please reach out to the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.

SAMHSA’s National Helpline is a free, confidential, 24/7, 365-day-a-year treatment referral and information service (in English and Spanish) for individuals and families facing mental and/or substance use disorders.

Influencer, makeup guru, and YouTuber Ethan Peters, known as Ethan Is Supreme, has died at the age of 17. Peters’ father confirmed the tragic news to Fox News. A cause of death is unknown and not confirmed at this time.

Fans and friends mourned the death of Peters on various social media platforms. Two days before the sad news, Peters posted a picture where he commented, “Would just like to thank everyone who bullied me 😌 I do this like once every year to see how much I’ve changed and the only thing that hasn’t is the dark circles sksks.”

Peters began his career when he was only 13 years old. He ran a meme account called ‘Betch’. He sold it for $25,000 with more than 1.3 million followers. Regarding his breakthrough into the beauty world, he started as a YouTuber in 2017. He built a following of more than 500,000 Instagram fans posting photos and short videos of his makeup skills on his account ethanisupreme.



Some social media influencers have paid tribute to Peters. Makeup guru’s close friend and influencer Ava Louise shared on Twitter. “My best friend in the entire world, my twin flame.....the only person there for me when I had no one. I love you Ethan, I am at a loss for words. I wish I knew how bad it was. I know what you’d want me to say to the Internet rn but I’m to [sic] heartbroken to say it. Rip,”

According to Louise, the makeup artist was struggling with addiction. “Ethan had an addiction and addiction should not be shamed. I’m openly discussing his cause of death to save the next kid from a perc. He was so bright and so smart. He needed to live. He was more than his demons and you all are to. Please get help. Call 1-800-662-4357.”