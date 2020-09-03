Kendall Jenner shows her natural beauty in makeup free mirror selfie

Recently, and after their flirty exchange on Instagram with NBA player Devin Booker, Jenner was seriously linked to the athlete. The supermodel and Phoenix Suns player, were caught putting on a very amorous display together just last month.

They were seen leaving a pet shop in Malibu alongside Devin‘s dog, Haven. The outing was super casual, with both parties rocking some sweats and staying safe with their masks on. Running these type of mundane errands together definitely seems like something only a more established couple would do.



Kendall Jenner's Malibu Doggy Run with Devin Booker, Post-Bubble Couple! https://t.co/VK0cppdVhT — TMZ (@TMZ) August 18, 2020

These two first sparked relationship rumors back in April, when they were seen going on some sort of road trip together during nationwide stay-at-home orders. This sighting is the same headline that caused Kendall to fire back at her critics who slammed her for being “passed around” by NBA players. The model--who has been linked to Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons, Blake Griffin of the Detroit Pistons, and Utah Jazz player Jordan Clarkson--assured fans and critics alike that she‘s in ”full control” of who she dates, though she never actually confirmed whether or not she was seeing Devin Booker.

