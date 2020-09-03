Fellow curlfriends leave all the entanglements to Jada Pinkett-Smith ! We know textured hair often gets tangled up in a mess of misconceptions, but knot today! Miko Branch, CEO of Miss Jessie’s, an award-winning, Black-owned, curly haircare brand, is breaking down the top five myths versus facts about naturally textured hair.

Branch is well known in the beauty industry, and her expertise and products are loved by many celebrities, including Alicia Keys , Lupita Nyong’o , Halle Berry , Tanika Ray, Zendaya , Viola Davis, Yara Shahidi, and many more.

If you want to restore your pattern or learn how to maintain your curl power, the first thing you need to do is understand that others’ opinions are not facts. This means that just because you or someone you know grew up with certain beliefs about hair, they don’t necessarily reflect the reality or even other people’s experiences -- yes, that includes the false notion that curly hair is unprofessional.

Your mane is your crown, and according to herstory -- okay fine! History -- this symbolic adornment represents “power, legitimacy, victory, triumph, honor, and glory, as well as immortality, righteousness, and resurrection.” Keeping that in mind, as the beautiful queen that you are, you should never let your crown dim its light.

Unfortunately, you can‘t have luscious curls just by dreaming about it, but if you follow the below tips you can definitely rock healthy textured hair.